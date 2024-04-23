Globe-trotting Evans fights in home town for first time

As a kickboxer, Evans competed in New York, Portugal, France and Italy before he turned to boxing.

Highlights of his 19-bout amateur career included winning medals at Alexandra Palace and four fights into his pro career, there’s one thing still missing from his CV – Evans has never fought in hometown Cannock.

That’s set to change after he signed with manager Jon Pegg. He matches shows for Scott Murray at Bar Sport’s Premier Suite in Cannock and Evans set to fight there on an open show on Sunday.

The 26-year-old said: “I have never fought in Cannock before. Every time I missed it.

“The amateur championships were at Chase Leisure Centre last year – after I had turned professional. I really want to fight in my home town.”

He will get his opportunity after a chance meeting with Murray while they were on their holidays earlier this year.

“I was skiing in Austria with my fiancée in January and bumped into Scott,” said the former Priory Park amateur. “I got talking to him and it went from there.

“I have only done one six-rounder and this year is about getting rounds in the bank. Then I’m looking to aim for titles.” Evans conquered the world during his 30-0 kickboxing career that started at Huntington Kickboxing in Cannock when he was 13.

He took up boxing after moving to York at 21.

“You see people go from kickboxing to pro boxing,” he said. “But I didn’t want to turn professional at something I had never done before, so I joined an amateur gym and because of my kickboxing background they chucked me in at the deep end from the start.”

Evans won the Yorkshire belt on his debut and went on to defend it three times to keep it.

“It was very different to kickboxing,” he said. “Kickboxing is aggressive. You come forward looking to grab people and knock them out, while in amateur boxing, you ping and move.”

Evans adapted well enough to win bronze at the Haringey Box Cup at Alexandra Palace before coming home to continue his amateur career with Priory Park ABC.

Boxing for them he reached the last four of the National Amateur Championships and won Haringey Box Cup silver before turning professional, taking amateur coach Mitch Pearce with him.

“I’m going to see how far I can take it,” said Evans, who works as a construction estimator. “Ever since I started kickboxing I wanted to win belts and it’s the same now. As soon as I win a belt I want the next one.”

Evans has plenty of belts to choose from.

“My nan is Welsh and my grandad is Scottish,” he said. “So the Celtic title is a target and I have Irish roots as well.”