Teen Ben Collins keen to show what he’s made of

The Stourbridge-based light heavyweight made his debut in December at the same venue against the durable Lithuanian Genadij Krajevskij, winning every round in a dominant points victory. It had been some time since his last amateur fight, but he took it in stride, leaving everyone in attendance impressed, including his opponent.

“I enjoyed my debut, getting used to the set-up and new surroundings, and I felt like I took it in my stride,” he said. “I hadn’t boxed in a while, and he was very tough. I hit him with some good shots and showed my skills.

“After the fight, I spoke to Krajevskij, and he said some positive things about me, and he has boxed a lot of good fighters.”

In February, the Queensbury deal was announced, with Collins keen to land a spot on one of their shows. That opportunity will come soon, but for now, he gets to take on a starring role in a venue where his supporters can get to see their charge up close and personal.

“This deal will give me great opportunities to be on the biggest platform for one of the best promoters in the world,” added Collins. “I was hoping to get on the Magnificent Seven show, but my time under the TV lights will come soon, and it will push me up to a new level. I had a lot of people come to support me last time, and there will be more there this time round.”

Meanwhile, Conor Baker has made it look easy so far with two wins from two contests, and he will be wanting to keep that streak going tomorrow.

“Fight number three; I’m excited,” said Baker. “I’ve been working hard in the gym on ways to keep improving, focusing on my power, and putting more into my punches. I want to box as much as possible and progress through the levels.”

The 27-year-old from Tipton’s last fight came in December against triple-figure fight veteran MJ Hall, and like many who have boxed the wily veteran, Baker had to take his time to look for the openings.

Tickets for ‘Collision Course’ are now available, priced at £40 standard and £80 Ringside VIP, from the boxers directly or by emailing info@bcb-promotions.com