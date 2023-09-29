Walsall's Ryan Woolridge aiming for seven wins on the spin

Ryan Wooldridge

Six months on from his last bout, a 59-56 points win against tricky Bulgarian Nikola Stoyanov the 22 year old feels he has adjusted well to the six round distance.

“I feel it suits my style as I come on strong and finish fights well so the extra rounds gives me a chance to show people watching what I am about”.

After a comfortable run of wins against opponents familiar to fans in the area like MJ Hall and Dwain Grant, Stoyanov presented a different challenge coming into the fight confident and looking to cause an upset.

“I’m normally very unserious at the weigh in head to heads and have a smile on my face but he told me that he is no journeyman and he had come to win so I had no doubt I had to take him seriously”.

The summer has seen Ryan keep very busy as he works as an electrician alongside his brother and balancing work and training is something he knows he has to keep on top of.

“Lately I have been training more in the evenings and getting my runs in at odd times but I get brilliant sparring and I know I will come into this one in great condition”.

The voice in the corner trainer Peter Hickenbottom has worked with Woolridge since he was thirteen and the two of them are very much in sync when it comes to the next step as potential title rumours surface

“I am still young and I have plenty of time on my side. We had a plan when I turned over and I need these building fights first, so when that chance comes I will be ready to take it. My coach is like a Dad to me and I wouldn’t want to be doing this with anyone else.

“I just want to learn the game, before jumping into anything, and I’ve got next year as a target for a title fight. There are some good lads around at my weight.”