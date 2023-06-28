Kirstie Bavington named boxer of year

Kirstie Bavington

The 30-year-old, who fits her boxing career around her day job as a PE teacher at Beacon Hill Academy, was presented with the prize at the Midlands Area Board of Control 2022 awards, held at Cannock’s Bar Sport last weekend.

The award recognised Bavington’s achievements last year, when she won and defended the European welterweight title.

Wombourne’s Vicky Wilkinson and Bilston’s Katie Healy were also nominated. Wilkinson at least did not leave Cannock empty handed as her Midlands super featherweight title clash with Beccy Ferguson was named women’s fight of the year.

Bavington, meanwhile, is aiming to have another reason to celebrate this Saturday when she takes on April Hunter at Manchester’s AO Arena.

The fight, which will be broadcast live by Sky Sports on the undercard of Savannah Marshall’s world title showdown with Franchon Crews Dezurn, is a rematch of a bout the Midlands fighter won in October 2021.