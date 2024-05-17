Which pubs and clubs are showing the first undisputed heavyweight title fight for 25 years?

Englishman Tyson Fury and Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk will be stepping in the ring on Saturday evening to contest every belt in the division.

One advantage of Saudi Arabia's decision to sportswash an entire sport and make Riyadh boxing capital of the world is that the biggest fights are now at a reasonable time for UK fans.

Instead of those 5am title fights in Las Vegas which needed an entire matchbox to keep your eyes open, the spectacle will start around 11pm.

Which means pubs and clubs across the region are expecting a bumper night with fight fans watching avidly with those interested in the big fight involving the husband of a Netflix star.

The Morecambe Bay based fighter is a familiar face in Wolverhampton after making several personal appearances over the years, last time he was here two years ago: "It's an honour to be invited back to Wolverhampton. Since last visiting it feels like I've done a complete 360, in not only my boxing career but also my personal journey with mental health.

"Wolverhampton holds a special place in my heart as it was where I announced the return of my boxing licence."

Wolverhampton

The Firs at Castlecroft

After annoying customers and local residents by charging for car parking and alienating its own community the pub is now in new hands.

And, it is a desi-pub, now serving Indian food and earning rave reviews.

They told the Express & Star: "We will be showing the fight on Saturday night and everyone is welcome."

Jack's Bar, Frederick Street

This mainstay of the sports entertainment scene in Wolverhampton is inviting people to watch the fight in its main function room, the Taj Palace, with the fight on the big screen.

A spokesman for Jack's said: "We will be showing the fight on our huge ultra HD 4K screen.

"Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are set to clash in the ultimate heavyweight showdown 🥊 The Gypsy King vs. The Cat – two undefeated titans fighting for glory and the undisputed title.

"Gather your friends and get your tables booked ASAP! The event in The Taj Palace will be incredibly busy and its first come first serve on the tables.

"Call 07967 521416 to book your tables."

The Astoria, Skinner Street

The atmosphere will be ramped up to the max in The Astoria, which is showing the fight on the big screen.

They posted on Facebook: "Wolverhampton, join us for the biggest Boxing event of the year with Tyson Fury going head to head to Oleksandr Usyk for undisputed World Heavyweight Championship.

"We will be hosting the fight live on a 10m wide LED screen and with a sound system to blow the roof off! We have Draught Beer, Street Food, DJ's and more. Tickets are just £5."

Birmingham

The Witton Arms, opposite Witton Railway Station

The covered garden at The Witton Arms

After qualifying for the Champions League the second favourite part of the season for many Villa fans was the return of Witton Arms as a home pub. After the club's spectacular own goal of turning the Holte Suite into a home for the prawn-sandwich brigade, a brigade which each home game proved did not exist, the refurbished Witton Arms with its big screens in the beer garden was packed out every game. Saturday will be fight night at the pub, they will even be showing the pre-undercard card from Saudi Arabia which starts at 4pm.

Hometown favourite DJ Rob has been booked to keep the atmosphere pumping and cater for those who like dancing round their handbags instead of around a ring. Linda Fitzgerald is looking forward to the big night. She said: "We have had a wonderful first season back with fans loving every moment, it has been great on the pitch for Villa fans and so many have said they have enjoyed their matchday experience so much more because of The Witton Arms.

"It will be fantastic to see another sporting spectacle on Saturday night, to add to Premier League, European football, the Women's Super League and Irish sports, that people have enjoyed watching here, the pub is made for nights like this."

Dudley

The Reindeer Sports Bar and Grill, Stourbridge Road, Brierley Hill

The posted on Facebook: "Come to The Reindeer for the ultimate fight night experience! Watch Tyson Fury take on Oleksandr Uskyin in a showdown of champions on May 18.

"Don't miss out this epic fight! Grab your seat early and enjoy. Special offer on drinks Carling £3, Guinness £3.50, Lilly's Winter Fruit: £3.

Stourbridge Lion, High Street

Stourbridge drinkers are spoilt for choice for pubs, several are showing the fight. The Stourbridge Lion on the High Street, will be a popular spot.

The pub posted: "The historic fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk to crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion since 1999 is coming up on Saturday 18th May! Watch the fight LIVE with us."

The Rose & Crown, Wordsley

The pub is urging customers to pre-book tables.

"LIVE BOXING! Join us here at The Rose & Crown, Wordsley, as Tyson Fury goes up against Oleksandr Usyk on the 18th of May!

"Pre-book your tables now to avoid disappointment!"

Walsall

The Met Sports Bar, Wolverhampton Street,

The Davenports run sports bar must have brave management because they have already called out Tyson Fury before the big fight.

Crowbarring in its Heavyweight Burger, the pub posted: "Sorry Tyson Fury but this is the original Heavyweight…when you’ve won Saturday, you’re welcome to come and try one on us!

"The Heavyweight Burger by The Met…takes some beating! Join us Saturday night for the Big Fight."

The Locker, Bescot Stadium

Walsall FC have a great history of knock-outs, some even when they win the cup tie.

But as the home of elite sportsman in the borough, The Locker at Walsall FC is showing the fight.

"Join us in The Locker for 𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐄 from 6⃣pm this weekend for the highly anticipated bout between Tyson Fury & Oleksandr Usyk."

Sandwell

The Rowley Bar and Grill, Hawes Lane

The Rowley Bar and Grill

Organised violence, beer and Indian food, the Rowley will have it all on Saturday.

The management posted: "It's power vs. precision, heart vs. skill, and it’s going down in the ring! Don't miss this epic battle that promises to shake the boxing world.

"Grab your friends, mark your calendar, and join us for an unforgettable night of action!"

Shaftsbury Casino, West Bromwich and Dudley

Now, bravo the Shaftsbury Casino are the only venue to say when the fight might start. The show starts at 6pm but when will the first bell ring on the biggest fight in a generation? The ring walks should be 11pm.

They posted: "With the main event ring walks expected at around 11 pm, this a fight you do not want to miss. Witness history in the making as these two titans battle it out for the title of undisputed heavyweight champion for the first time since 1999.

"Watch the fight at Shaftesbury Casino West Bromwich or Dudley."

The New Bell, Great Barr

Another pub which was saved from last orders by an injection of an Indian menu and the chance to sink a pint with a cheeky chicken Tikka is the New Bell.

The Booths Farm Road pub posted: "And the new Undisputed Heavyweight champion of the world is...

Who’s ready for an epic showdown as Tyson Fury takes on Oleksandr Usyk in the ring!"

Where to avoid the fight.

Not everyone liked watching two grown men repeatedly punch each other in the head until one falls over. Or the record amounts of testosterone generated by mostly men watch other men fight.

If you want to enjoy a night out without it ending with the fight, then one pub has always been very clear it does not show combat sports. The Red Lion, West Bromwich, starred in artist Grayson Perry's documentary about England recently and did the region proud. The All Saints pub has no mention of the big pub on its social media, and usually before a big fight post the same message.

"No boxing at the Red Lion Please be aware that we do not show any combat sport at the Red Lion and will not be showing the boxing match on Saturday."

Have we missed your pub out? email adam.smith@jpress.co.uk and it will be added to the list.