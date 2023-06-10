Sedgley's Paige Goodyear back in action after an eight-month gap

Sedgley boxer Paige Goodyear

The countdown is nearly over and culminates at the Town Hall in Dudley tonight as part of a show hosted by BCB Promotions.

Goodyear, from Sedgley, engages in hometown action, for the first time as a pro, having represented Woodsetton’s Brooklands Boxing Club, as an amateur.

‘The Hammer’ last featured at amateur level in 2019, finishing up with an unpaid record of 25 victories from 32 bouts, claiming four national titles along the way.

In addition, she claimed bronze at the 2018 Youth World Championships and captained the England team, while reaching the quarter-finals, at that year’s European Youth tournament.

Goodyear then took the plunge into turning pro, in April of last year, and was pushed hard by a tough opponent, for an introduction, when tackling Argentina’s Linda Karen Ascencio.

The 22-year-old super welterweight managed to see off Asencio, getting past her by a point, the final scoreline reading 39-38, after four rounds. A second pro contest arrived in October, where Goodyear again had to work for a victory over Ester Koncena, an experienced performer from the Czech Republic.

But she reached 2-0 with another points success, dropping a round against Koncena early on, but rallying to secure a 39-37 verdict.

Goodyear is now set for a rematch with Koncena, hoping to secure a spotless success on this occasion. Waiting has certainly been the hardest part.

She was due to box in December, at the Hangar Events Venue in Wolverhampton, on another BCB offering, and at Dudley Town Hall, this past March.

Both dates never came to fruition, with opponents falling through at pace and then injury and illness, leaving Goodyear a frustrated figure, but still toiling away in the gym.

Her pro outings have seen her old amateur coach Darren McDermott, an ex-pro and former English middleweight champion, in the corner.

She’s also been working with Steve O’Rourke, who is most notable for helping to launch the career of 2020 Olympic silver medalist Ben Whittaker.