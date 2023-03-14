Wolverhampton's Ricky Summers claims English title belt

Ricky Summers lifts the English belt Pictures: Manjit Narotra/BCB

Summers bested defending champion Joel McIntyre over 10 rounds in front of a raucous home crowd.

The middle rounds provided the biggest challenge for Summers as McIntyre looked to be the one in control.

But the BCB Promotions managed fighter rallied down the stretch and secured a unanimous decision points win – with all three judges favouring the local fighter – with a dominant showing in the penultimate round.

The 35-year-old ‘Digger’ had started the better of the two and landed a beautiful straight right hand midway through the third round that erupted the hometown crowd.

McIntyre would survive the third and fight back admirably in the fourth as he landed a right hand of his own that looked to momentarily buckle the knees of Summers.

Both men continued to exchange hard shots for the remainder of the contest, making for a thoroughly entertaining affair but it was Summers who took control down the stretch.

This was Summers’ second attempt at the title after he was narrowly beaten by Dan Azeez on a split decision in April 2021, a result that looks even more impressive now with Azeez securing the British, Commonwealth and European titles since their encounter.