Wolverhampton's Jermaine Osbourne Edwards maintains his unbeaten record

Jermaine Osbourne-Edwards impressed again

It was the Wolverhampton 33-year-old’s first fight over six rounds and he had to show patience and ring craft against an awkward opponent.

The ‘Kundalini King’ gave huge credit to coach Richie Carter and they look a formidable duo.

After a lengthy time out of the ring, Ricky Summers made a winning return against the durable Latvian Edgar Sneidze – taking it 59-55 on referee Shaun Messer’s card.

The 34-year-old from Tipton knows tougher tests are to come and he will be hoping to get another shot at a domestic title next.

Francy Luzoho had a tougher than expected night against Karl Sampson, but his class come through, taking a 39-38 decision.

The Irishman – who has made the Midlands his second home – wanted a challenge and Sampson gave him plenty to think about early on, catching him with numerous right hands.

Luzoho’s trainer Shiny Singh made the necessary adjustments and Luzoho finished the fight strongly, rightfully getting the nod on the cards.