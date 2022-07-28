Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wolverhampton's Jermaine Osbourne Edwards maintains his unbeaten record

By Russell YoullBoxingPublished: Comments

Jermaine Osbourne Edwards kept his undefeated record with another impressive showing in front of his fans, beating Paul Scaife 60-54, writes Paul Webb.

Jermaine Osbourne-Edwards impressed again
Jermaine Osbourne-Edwards impressed again

It was the Wolverhampton 33-year-old’s first fight over six rounds and he had to show patience and ring craft against an awkward opponent.

The ‘Kundalini King’ gave huge credit to coach Richie Carter and they look a formidable duo.

After a lengthy time out of the ring, Ricky Summers made a winning return against the durable Latvian Edgar Sneidze – taking it 59-55 on referee Shaun Messer’s card.

The 34-year-old from Tipton knows tougher tests are to come and he will be hoping to get another shot at a domestic title next.

Francy Luzoho had a tougher than expected night against Karl Sampson, but his class come through, taking a 39-38 decision.

The Irishman – who has made the Midlands his second home – wanted a challenge and Sampson gave him plenty to think about early on, catching him with numerous right hands.

Luzoho’s trainer Shiny Singh made the necessary adjustments and Luzoho finished the fight strongly, rightfully getting the nod on the cards.

Sam Daly, Dylan Norman and Ashlee Eales were also victorious on the card.

Boxing
Sport
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News