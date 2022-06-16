Dudley's Traian Tudosache aiming for first professional win

Traian Toudasache (BCB Promotions)

His next date comes when BCB Promotions stage another show at the Venue, in Dudley, as part of Friday’s fight night on June 17.

He will try again to get his hand raised, solely, for the first time since turning over, last September, after amassing two draws so far.

Tudosache made his pro debut against erstwhile journeyman Paul Cummings, which turned into a toe-to-toe battle, fought at close quarters.

That bout was scored a 38-38 stalemate, after four keenly-contested rounds, with referee Chris Dean making the call. The same occurred in his ring return, on February 13.

He instead tackled debutant Darnell Duut which, again, turned into a brawl, although some onlookers and Tudosache himself thought he’d done enough to prevail.

There was a look of aggrievement on his face when the decision was announced, leaving him still looking for his first victory.

Tudosache transitioned from kickboxing, in his adult years, and gained amateur experience in his homeland of Italy, before moving to England, six years ago.

That switch came when he became employed as a nurse for the NHS, which brought him to Wolverhampton for service at the New Cross and West Park (Rehabilitation) hospitals.

He joined Brooklands Boxing Club in Dudley, to continue his amateur career, where he was trained by former professional boxing champion Darren McDermott.

That was where the bulk of his boxing experience has been racked up, with McDermott then recommending him for the pro game.

The 29-year-old welterweight is now trained by another ex-pro, Richie Ghent, at the RG Box Fit gym in Bilston, where there’s plenty of sparring on offer.

Rounds can be obtained with Danny Ball and Conah Walker, challengers for the British and English welter titles respectively, along with prospects Ruben Campbell and Dale Flute.