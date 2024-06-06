Dudley's Patterson shows some heart on a sensational debut

The 19-year-old was introduced as the “youngest ever bareknuckle boxer” and he looked to be out of his depth against Lee ‘Lights Out’ Spencer at the Indigo at O2 Arena.

Spencer had been a solid professional gloved boxer before ditching his gloves – and the Londoner had won both bareknuckle fights by knockout.

Patterson was soon on the receiving end.

Spencer dropped him twice inside the opening 45 seconds and there looked to be no way back for Patterson.

He was surely only a punch or two away from defeat when Spencer unloaded on him in a corner.Patterson started to fight back and smashed a right hand off Spencer’s jaw. The Londoner froze and dropped to a knee, leaving ringsiders open- mouthed.

The bell went before any more punches were thrown and the minute’s break appeared to revive Spencer.

He drove Patterson into a corner at the start of the second started swinging big punches.

Patterson swung with him – and his aim was better. He cracked Spencer flush on the chin with a left hook, then another and a right hand sent the crowd favourite stumbling into the ropes, badly dazed.

The referee waved the fight off.

Patterson said afterwards: “I’ve never been knocked down or hurt before and I felt like giving up after the second knockdown.

“My heart came out and I fought on.”