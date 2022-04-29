Danny Ball makes return to the ring tonight

Danny Ball

The welterweight, from Kingswinford, is part of the line-up for BCB Promotions’ show at the Eastside Rooms in Birmingham.

He lost the British title to Ekow Essuman in his last fight six months ago, and is eager to get back into championship contention.

“This is an important fight to see where I am, both physically and mentally, but I’ve certainly felt alright up to now,” said Ball, who suffered a double fractured jaw against Essuman. “I’ve been back sparring, with no problems.

“I was signed off in December, by my doctor, to start physical training again, and I’ve had plenty of sparring since.”

Ball’s professional record now stands at 10 wins, one draw and one defeat – with four of those victories coming by way of technical knockout.

And the 25-year-old – who is trained by Richie Ghent at RG Box Fit gym in Bilston – knows he has to get back to winning ways as soon as possible if he wants to have another shot at the British title.

“I’ve got to earn the right to get an opportunity like that again,” he said. “I’ve already proved that I’m willing to step up and take on anybody, so I’ll be ready.”

Meanwhile, Jake Melvin starts out his professional career with a fight this evening too.

The 20-year-old follows in his father Malcolm Melvin’s footsteps. He was a pro between 1985 and 2003 and is a former Midlands super lightweight champion.

Jack spoke highly of his dad, saying: “Boxing is in the blood and I never considered having anybody else coach me for this than my dad.”