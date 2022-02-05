Wolverhampton's Conah Walker: I will give my title rival hell

Boxer Conah Walker, from Wolverhampton

The two will go toe-to-toe for Antwi’s crown at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff tonight as part of a Sky Sports televised show.

Their meeting will take place at the third date of asking as the main event, Chris Eubank Jr versus Liam Williams, has twice had to be postponed.

Walker vows that those delays will not stop him ripping the belt from Antwi, who claimed the vacant strap with a TKO win over Darren Tetley last February.

‘True Sensation’ Antwi is the more experienced pro of the two, with a 13-1-0 record amassed over a seven-year paid career. He’s also a former Southern area champion.

‘The Wolf’ Walker has held the Midlands title himself and is unbeaten, with a 10-0-1 ledger since turning pro in September 2018. He has three stoppages, compared to Antwi’s six.

Walker, who is four years younger at the age of 26, insists he will get the upper hand and keep his ‘0’ intact, which will mean glory that would make him a domestic force.

He said: “I’ve been flying in training, it’s been a long stop-start camp and I’ve pretty much gone straight through. I’m a professional and I act like one.

“This is the biggest fight of my career to date, on paper, and the opportunity suits the way that I want to go, so I have to perform.

“I’m buzzing to get this chance to showcase my skills and I think the occasion will bring out the best in me. That stage is where I believe that I belong.

“I’ve relinquished the Midlands title, I see myself as past that level now. After I’ve boxed for the English title, I won’t want to drop back down. I’m hoping that people see me as the underdog, because it doesn’t matter what anyone thinks. It’s just words and opinions to me.

“This is the fight that we’ve pushed for. My coach (Richie Ghent) told me ‘Antwi is the one that we should go after.’ We’ve seen things that make me know that I can beat him.

“He’s had a slow career, really. He turned pro three years before me and hasn’t been half as busy. He won the belt, over a year ago, and hasn’t defended it yet.

“I’ve watched a few videos of him and he looks like a million dollars, if you give him room and let him work. I won’t do that, I’ll be buzzing around him, from the first bell to the last.

“I’ll give him hell for 10 rounds, if I don’t knock him out first! I’m going to beat him to everything, then pick him off and keep piling on the pressure.”

He is looking to emulate his achievements as an amateur, where he claimed two national titles in the England Development Championships.

Representing Merridale Boxing Club in Wolverhampton, Warstones-based Walker eventually left the amateur code behind, after posting 30 victories from 33 bouts.

He said: “I had my first amateur fight, at 18, for Merridale and I’ve started to go back down there, every Sunday, with a few of the other lads who I came through the ranks with.

“It’s become a thing now. I like the social side of it, but I’m also more than happy to help out the kids who are starting out. It’s a fantastic club.”

