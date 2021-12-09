Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Jim Smith lands sixth national title win

By Liam KeenBoxingPublished:

Teenager Jim Smith has added to his haul of national titles after a close split decision victory at the England Boxing National Youth Championships.

Jim Smith with trainer Shiney Singh (right)
Jim Smith with trainer Shiney Singh (right)

The 17-year-old from Box Smart Elite boxing club in Walsall had to come through five bouts, including a three day quarters, semis and finals stage, to earn his under 69kg male youth cadet title.

First, Smith picked up two points victories to be crowned Midlands Regional Champion, beating Sebastian Caisley from Impact ABC in the regional semi final rounds before beating Jack Ross from Tamworth ABC in the midlands finals.

Smith then moved on to the national stages of the tournament where he had to box three times in as many days in Banbury, from November 26 to 28.

In the quarter-finals he came up against Mason Payne from Westree and boxed well, controlling the distance and range, to earn a points victory in the three-round fight.

Smith then used his high boxing IQ and range to beat Ryan Hughes from Jennings Gym by unanimous decision in the semi-finals and book his place in the final.

There he met England Boxing European Games Representative and multi-national champion Jimmy Wood from Rainham ABC.

The two slick southpaws had a high level tactical affair as Smith aimed to draw Wood onto his shots to counter and finish in the exchanges.

Smith was awarded a tight 3-2 split decision victory to claim his sixth national title and the third national champion for Box Smart Elite in just two months.

Boxing
Sport
Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News