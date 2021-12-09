Jim Smith lands sixth national title win

Jim Smith with trainer Shiney Singh (right)

The 17-year-old from Box Smart Elite boxing club in Walsall had to come through five bouts, including a three day quarters, semis and finals stage, to earn his under 69kg male youth cadet title.

First, Smith picked up two points victories to be crowned Midlands Regional Champion, beating Sebastian Caisley from Impact ABC in the regional semi final rounds before beating Jack Ross from Tamworth ABC in the midlands finals.

Smith then moved on to the national stages of the tournament where he had to box three times in as many days in Banbury, from November 26 to 28.

In the quarter-finals he came up against Mason Payne from Westree and boxed well, controlling the distance and range, to earn a points victory in the three-round fight.

Smith then used his high boxing IQ and range to beat Ryan Hughes from Jennings Gym by unanimous decision in the semi-finals and book his place in the final.

There he met England Boxing European Games Representative and multi-national champion Jimmy Wood from Rainham ABC.

The two slick southpaws had a high level tactical affair as Smith aimed to draw Wood onto his shots to counter and finish in the exchanges.