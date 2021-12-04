Dudley celebrates boxing champions

Mille Short and Gracie Holland.

Priory Park duo Gracie Holland and Millie Short, both 15, won England Boxing junior titles after a gruelling weekend of action in Hereford.

Short claimed the gold medal at 42kgs with a unanimous points victory over Peterborough’s Emily Anderson in the final.

Holland, meanwhile, was among those boxers invited to train with England talent coaches after winning the 60kgs open class belt.

After seeing off Heart of Portsmouth fighter Ruby Walters in the semi-final, she was equally dominant in the final against Blake ABC’s Madeleine Wright.

Holland is now a double national champion having previously won a schools title two years ago, going on to box for England in the European Championships.

“Gracie is going from strength to strength,” said Priory Park chairman Paul Gough. “For Millie this was the first time she had boxed in an open championships, so it was a great performance.”

There is no time for Gough and his coaching team to rest with two more Priory boxers, Kelsey Oakley and Mia Holland – Gracie’s older sister – scheduled to fight in the Youth Championship finals at the end of month.