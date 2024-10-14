Wolverhampton's Matt Hudson-Smith joins a breakaway league

Hudson-Smith and Quincy Hall, the American who beat him to gold on the line in the 400 metre final at the Games, have both joined Grand Slam Track, a new venture launched by four-time Olympic champion Michael Johnson which aims to inject fresh energy and investment into the sport.

GST will hold its inaugural season next year with four meetings planned, two of which will be in the USA. Athletes will race in two events, with 400m runners also competing over 200m. The winner of the overall competition will earn £79,000, while there will also be appearance money.

Zambia’s Muzala Samukonga, who won bronze in Paris, has also signed-up.

“This Grand Slam Track is a really exciting new development and it will give me the opportunity to get some revenge next year,” said Hudson-Smith.

“The fact that the top three from Paris will all be competing against each other again makes it extra exciting.

“It is the chance to approach the sport from a new angle and running the 200m as well as the 400 will be a new challenge, and I’m sure that will be the same for everyone. This is what athletics needs, the best against the best, and it is going to be a busy year.”

Hudson-Smith, who also won relay bronze at the Games, broke his own European record three times over the course of the season. His time of 43.44 seconds in the Olympic final was the sixth-fastest in history but not enough to beat Hall, who powered through the final 50 metres to clinch gold.

“Quincy and Matthew are fantastic additions to Grand Slam Track,” said Johnson. “They’ve both had incredible seasons, especially with their performances in Paris, and it’s clear they’re at the top of their game.

“What we’re building here is all about bringing together the best athletes from around the world and creating real competition that fans can get behind.

“Quincy and Matthew are the kind of racers who can elevate any event, and I’m really looking forward to seeing what they bring to the table in our inaugural season.”