Wolverhampton's Matt Hudson-Smith gains more gold as he marries his long-term love
It was a day of celebration for a Black Country Olympian as he tied the knot with his long-time love.
Wolverhampton-born Matthew Hudson-Smith officially said "I do" as he married partner Antonia Tyson in Birmingham on September 29.
Hudson-Smith and Tyson, a health care worker, got engaged back in 2023, and enjoyed their big day with friends, family and plenty of superstar athletes from across the world.
Guests at the wedding included teammates Dina Asher-Smith, Adam Gemili, Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, as well as 100m Olympic champion Noah Lyles.
Noah Lyles took to social media to congratulate the couple, saying: ""A truly Amazing day! I couldn’t have been happier for ya’ll,"
Hudson-Smith had a successful season, breaking the British and European records on several occasions and leaving Paris 2024 with a Silver medal in the individual 400m and a Bronze in the 4x400m relay.
The couple posted a message on a website set up for the wedding to thank everyone for being part of their special day.
They wrote: "We are overjoyed to have you join us on our special day.
"Your presence means the world to us, and your love and support are the greatest gifts of all."