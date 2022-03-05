Aldridge swimmer Tully Kearney chasing more swimming silveware

Handout photo dated 26/08/2021 provided by ParalympicsGB/imagecomms of Great Britain's Tully Kearney poses with her gold medal after winning the women's 100m Freestyle S5 during day two of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Tokyo International Forum in Japan. Picture date: Thursday August 26, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story PARALYMPICS Swimming. Photo credit should read: Photo credit should read: imagecomms/ParalympicsGB/PA Wire. NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.

The 24-year-old, who has generalised dystonia, won gold and silver in the Tokyo Paralympics last summer and has a distinguished career in the World Para Swimming Championships.

She won four golds at the 2015 competition in Glasgow, alongside three gold medals in the 2019 event in London.

Now, Kearney is one of seven Tokyo Paralympic champions that has been selected in the team of 30 British athletes for the championships that will be held from June 12-18 in Madeira, Portugal.

Alongside the 2023 competition, which will be held in Manchester, both championships will give Kearney a roadmap towards the Paris Paralympics in 2024.

Head Coach Rob Aubry said: “I’m delighted with the team that we have selected to represent Great Britain at the World Championships in June. Tokyo was a huge success under challenging circumstances last year, however we’re now focussed on positively building momentum into this new Paralympic cycle and it’s exciting to welcome some new faces to the team.

“We’ll continue working closely with these athletes and their home programmes on progression plans to enable them to arrive at the Championships in a position to deliver their best possible performance.”

British Swimming Associate Performance Director Tim Jones added: “With a shortened cycle into the next Paralympic Games, these World Championships in June are one of the foundation stones as we build towards our Paris 2024 objectives. The team selected bonds together a terrific blend of experienced names and exciting prospects - this combination will not just make us competitive on the medal front, but presents a key development opportunity for our next generation to refine their craft in the international arena.”

Kearney's inclusion in the British team also follows the news that she was selected for the England Athletics Paralympic Talent Programme as a frame runner.