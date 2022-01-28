Wolverhampton's Kristian Thomas elected as vice-chair of BOA commission

Olympic gymnast Kristian Thomas

The two-time Olympian – who competed for Earls Gymnastics Club in Halesowen and has coached at Park Wrekin Gymnastics Club in Shropshire since retiring – will serve a one-year term as vice-chair. He will also act as a second athlete representative on the BOA’s National Olympic Committee (NOC).

He joined the Premier League as player care and engagement manager earlier this month, moving from his job as engagement officer with the British Athletes Commission.

The 32-year-old said: “I’m thrilled and excited to be continuing my journey with Team GB as the BOA Athletes’ Commission vice-chair.

“To have been voted by my fellow Athletes’ Commission members to the role is a great honour, and I look forward to working closely with Lizzie (Simmonds, BOA AC chair); continuing to passionately represent the athlete community and ensure athletes’ best interests remain a pillar in Team GB’s success.

“With the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games kicking off in just over a week’s time and a return to Europe for the summer Games it is an extremely exciting time to be involved in British Olympic sport.”

Thomas captained Team GB to their first Olympic team medal in 100 years when winning bronze at London 2012, then finishing fourth four years later in Rio.

Since retiring, he became only the second person to be inducted into the British Gymnastics Hall of Fame.

BOA AC Chair Lizzie Simmonds added: “Kristian is a proactive and engaged member of the commission, and a widely respected representative within the Team GB athlete community.