Winger Phillips joined the Baggies from Queens Park Rangers for a fee of around £6million in 2016 and went on to play 253 games for the club.

In a post in Instagram, Phillips revealed his exit but vowed the club will always have a place in his heart.

The 33-year-old said: “On behalf of me and my family, I would like to say a massive thank you for your support over the last eight years, Baggies. Past and present players, managers, training ground staff, stadium staff, everyone in between!

“This club will always be in my heart and I wish it nothing but success.You have an unbelievable manager and a great group of lads that strive each day to do you all proud.”

Phillips is the first big name departure from The Hawthorns since they missed out on the chance of promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs.

He was an unused substitute at St Mary’s Stadium as Albion lost 3-1 on Friday night in the second leg of the tie

He played 26 times this season but his appearances were restricted by injury.

More high-profile players are expected to leave the club this summer as Albion face up to another season without the riches of the Premier League and with a number of contracts reaching their conclusion.

Head coach Carlos Corberan has a number of tough decisions to make as he looks to remould the squad into one capable of mounting a fresh challenge to return to the top tier of English football next season.