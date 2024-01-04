Wolves star nominated as Premier League player of the month

The 24-year-old has been nominated after a superb month in which he scored three times and registered three assists for Wolves.

The Brazilian faces stiff competition, however, against Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, West Ham's Mohammed Kudus, Crystal Palace's Michael Olise, Chelsea's Cole Palmer, Bournemouth duo Marcos Senesi and Dominic Solanke and Tottenham's Son Heung-min.

Cunha, who joined Wolves in a £44million move from Atletico Madrid a year ago, looks to have found his feet in the Premier League this season after some early struggles to adapt to English football.

He scored against Everton, Nottingham Forest and Arsenal, as Wolves collected 13 points in December.