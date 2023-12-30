Lily looking to build on her flying start

Lily has burst on to the scene for trainer Patrick Curtin this month, winning her debut in an A8 and then following that up with victory in an A7 last weekend.

Tonight sees her make the step up to A5 and face another pup who has begun her career in style, the Pat Doocey-trained Longacres Urban, who has two firsts and a second from three outings.

Curtin said: “I bought Lily as a gift to my wife, Elizabeth for our 26th wedding anniversary.

“We’re delighted to have seen her win her first two races – she won by eight lengths last weekend which was brilliant.

“Lily’s still very young, only 20 months old, so it’s too early to really say how good she could be.”

“She’s against some decent dogs tonight and I like the look of Pat’s Longacres Urban. Lily’s in trap two while Urban’s in trap three, so hopefully Lily gets out quickly and can get herself in front at the first bend.

“If the going’s good, she can stay, so fingers crossed she can put in another strong showing to round off the year.”

Lily is out in race eight this evening while in race nine, the Nathan Hunt-trained Ranches Rebel is also aiming to make it three wins in a row.

The top-grade stayers’ race sees the nearly three-year-old Rebel in trap two against some tough competition including kennelmate Poundnote Penny.

Race three should also be an interesting affair as Alan Jenkins’ promising bitch Swift Reassure takes on a field that includes Pat Doocey’s established performer Longacres Storm.

Meanwhile, Monday will see a new era begin at Monmore with coverage of racing from the track moving to the Premier Greyhound Racing (PGR) platform.

The venue is one of 14 tracks across the country which will be covered on Sky Sports Racing from New Year’s Day.

The daily coverage from PGR tracks on Sky Sports Racing will be complemented by a dedicated red button channel available behind the main channel in Sky homes. In addition, every PGR race will be streamed live on the new greyhounds.attheraces.com website.

To celebrate the launch of PGR, Monmore are offering free admission to all race meetings including Thursday and Saturday evenings for all of January.