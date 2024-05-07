Dave Edwards: Merciless Man City exposed every failing from Wolves

That was the challenge for Wolves. Perfect in the gameplan, team selection and the performances on the pitch – alongside a little bit of luck.

You need everything to go your way and we’ve seen in the past with Wolves that it can be done.

They’d have taken heart from the game earlier in the season at Molineux, but Man City were ruthless. Erling Haaland was exceptional. Unplayable.

Unfortunately for Wolves they didn’t do themselves any real justice either in the manner they conceded the goals.

It was a little bit too easy for City, regardless of how good they are.

The first penalty is maybe arguable, but it had no impact on the game really.

The Semedo one definitely is a penalty and Wolves gave the ball away cheaply for some other goals.