Salah on the fast track to success

Stouke Salah

Salah – trained by Brian Thompson – has taken the Wolverhampton track by storm over the past few months having won nine of his 18 career outings so far.

The immense run has seen the two-year-old go all the way from an A8 grade to now triumphing in back-to-back A1 races, with the latest success coming this past Thursday night.

“He’s got the heart of a lion and always tries his utmost to win,” said trainer Thompson.

“His record speaks for itself. He got that winning feeling early on and has never looked back.

“He’s been a joy to train so far. Going from A8 to winning two A1s on the bounce, it’s certainly not something that happens every day.

“Fingers crossed, he keeps going from strength to strength and there are plenty more wins to follow.”

Salah’s first-ever race saw him finish sixth in an A8 on June 9th but since winning another A8 five days later, he has made a rapid ascent.

Owner George Tweats insists he has never known a dog make such huge strides in such a short space of time.

“I’ve been involved in greyhound racing for 40 years now and I’ve never had a dog manage what Stouke Salah has. It’s a phenomenal achievement,” said Tweats.

“We’ve had dogs win A1s before, but they were bought as A1 dogs. Doing it having come all the way through the grades, we’re so proud of him.

“It was another fantastic run from him on Thursday night and again, we’re just so proud.”

Meanwhile, Monmore plays host to a full graded card once again this evening with top-class races to look forward to across three different distances.

The standard 480m A1 comes in Race Four with Gary Griffiths’ Becky The Boo among those vying for glory.

Some of Monmore’s best sprinters go against each other in Race 11 as a 264m D1 sees Richie Taberner’s Aero Squeak – who has regularly entered Open races previously – running from trap six.