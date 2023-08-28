Wolves Speedway WON'T race in 2024, says club

Speedway at Monmore earlier this summer

In a message to fans in their bank holiday race programme, the club confirmed: "With a great deal of emotion we have to state that there will be NO Wolverhampton Speedway in 2024."

It means Wolves will not be racing after their planned final meeting of this season in October.

The club say they still hope to find a new home but they will not be able to make a move in time for next season.

The news comes after a nightmare summer for the club which saw the owner of their Monmore home of 96 years insisting that the track will only be used for greyhound racing from next year.

Entain group – which owns betting companies Ladbrokes and Coral – made the announcement in April, leaving the club and thousands of speedway fans stunned.

Wolves bosses have since been looking to find a way forward but have given up hope of finding a suitable home for next year.

In a message to fans in their programme ahead of the visit of Sheffield on Monday night, the club described it as 'a very sad day – but let us look into the future together.'

It continues: "Time waits for no man and we have to be realistic, much as personal enthusiasm can easily cloud the facts.

"With a great deal of emotion we have to state that there will be NO Wolverhampton Speedway in 2024.

"Our future plans are for a large area multi-discipline moto-park, as we believe that establishing a venue solely for speedway at the level it is today cannot be cost effective in any business plan.

"While we have a site in mind, the bureaucratic world is not renowned for haste and we have to make our position clear now in order that British Speedway can establish the league structure for next season."

The statement adds: "We are making the announcement in this programme exclusively because we believe the you, our loyal supporters, may who have grown with us during rhe last 36 years, deserve to hear this news first.