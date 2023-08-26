Nick Bandurak relishing final prospect

Great Britain's Nick Bandurak warms up during the FIH Hockey Pro League men's match at Lee Valley, London. Picture date: Sunday May 28, 2023.

Goalkeeper James Mazarelo was the shoot-out hero saving the vital fifth German penalty after the match finished 0-0 in normal time. Bandurak, who has scored four goals in the tournament so far, was full of praise for the Manchester-born stopper and the team’s defensive performance in front of a hostile, sell-out crowd in Munchengladbach.

Said, Bandurak: “The atmosphere was incredible – we knew it would be. They are world champions and played well but we showed our defensive capabilities. We defended with our lives at times and got our just rewards. I’m so proud of Maz (James Mazarelo) in that penalty shoot-out.

When the moments are big, team really step up. Germany got the better of us in a shoot-out in the world cup so for us to do that in front of a hostile crowd is credit to the team.”

Of Sunday’s final against Holland, the former Cannock player added:

“It’s always a good game against the Dutch and I can’t wait. We know it’s going to be a tough, physical battle but it’s the way we like to play and it’s the way we like to play as well.”