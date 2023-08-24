Adam Christodoulou powers back to clinch a podium

Lichfield racer Christodoulou, 34, and partner Bartone were frustrated to withdraw late on from the weekend’s first race – round nine of the GT World Challenge America – but responded in style.
Round 10 proved a rollercoaster with a happy ending after mechanics worked to get the car on the grid at the event, 20 minutes from RealTime Racing’s home HQ in Sheboygan, Wisconsin,
A promising qualification slot of third and solid start from Christodoulou had RealTime’s car 43 looking strong, but a loose front left wheel forced them to pit. The car rejoined last with another mountain to climb.
Christodoulou and co-racer Bartone pushed hard to make back the ground and as the latter took the wheel with 40 minutes remaining, he profited from a safety car break in the closing stages to climb through the pack with 15 minutes left. A dramatic, aggressive last-lap overtake of Derek DeBoer saw them into third and a trophy in hand.
Christodoulou said: “We had our best qualifying of the season and the car felt really good.
“It was such a shame to retire towards the end of the first race, we really deserved that podium.
“On Sunday, Anthony put in a heroic manoeuvre on the final corner to secure us our podium, and honestly it felt like a win!
“I’m so happy that it all came together, and it was so well deserved for the whole team.”