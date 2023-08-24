Adam Christodoulou powers back to clinch a podium

Adam Christodoulou and Anthony Bartone claim third in the GT World Challenge America race

Lichfield racer Christodoulou, 34, and partner Bartone were frustrated to withdraw late on from the weekend’s first race – round nine of the GT World Challenge America – but responded in style.

Round 10 proved a rollercoaster with a happy ending after mechanics worked to get the car on the grid at the event, 20 minutes from RealTime Racing’s home HQ in Sheboygan, Wisconsin,

A promising qualification slot of third and solid start from Christodoulou had RealTime’s car 43 looking strong, but a loose front left wheel forced them to pit. The car rejoined last with another mountain to climb.

Christodoulou and co-racer Bartone pushed hard to make back the ground and as the latter took the wheel with 40 minutes remaining, he profited from a safety car break in the closing stages to climb through the pack with 15 minutes left. A dramatic, aggressive last-lap overtake of Derek DeBoer saw them into third and a trophy in hand.

Christodoulou said: “We had our best qualifying of the season and the car felt really good.

“It was such a shame to retire towards the end of the first race, we really deserved that podium.

“On Sunday, Anthony put in a heroic manoeuvre on the final corner to secure us our podium, and honestly it felt like a win!