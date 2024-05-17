7 of the worst VAR decisions against Wolves this season that have prompted vote

Gary O’Neil’s side have been on the wrong end of many decisions – although only some were deemed to be the wrong decision from the independent panel that assess officials’ conclusions.

Here, we take a look at seven of the big calls made this season that have prompted Wolves to take action.

Manchester United away

On the very first game of the season, after a brilliant performance, Wolves found themselves 1-0 down at Old Trafford.

As the clock ticked into injury time and Wolves looked for a late equaliser, the ball was lofted into the air and as Sasa Kalajdzic jumped for it, goalkeeper Andre Onana came out to claim it.

However, he missed the ball and instead clattered Kalajdzic, with the on-field decision being no penalty and VAR did not intervene.

Luton away

This time the 10 men of Wolves were 1-0 up away from home when a cross ricocheted off Joao Gomes’ foot and struck his arm, which was above his head, and a penalty was given.