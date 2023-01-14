Wolverhampton born Nick Bandurak helps England see off Wales in opener

England's Nick Bandurak

The Wolverhampton-born forward helped ensure it was a memorable debut in the competition and the best possible start for Paul Revington’s team out in India.

Bandurak – who only made his debut less than a year ago and started as a substitute – made it 21 goals in 22 caps for England with the final goal in the rout, coming in the fourth and final quarter.

England – who also included Telford-born Surbiton star David Goodfield in their starting line-up – enjoyed a comfortable day in Pool D as Nick Park’s goal inside a minute handed them the best possible start.

Liam Ansell made it two and three via penalty corners before Phil Roper added a fourth in the third quarter.

Bandurak, 29, the former Cannock Hockey Club youngster who plays his club action for Holcombe in Kent, rounded off the victory with a fifth just before the end.

Pool D also consists of hosts India and Spain. Revington’s men are next in action against India tomorrow before facing off with Spain on Thursday.