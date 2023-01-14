Wolverhampton born Nick Bandurak helps England see off Wales in opener

The Wolverhampton-born forward helped ensure it was a memorable debut in the competition and the best possible start for Paul Revington’s team out in India.
Bandurak – who only made his debut less than a year ago and started as a substitute – made it 21 goals in 22 caps for England with the final goal in the rout, coming in the fourth and final quarter.
England – who also included Telford-born Surbiton star David Goodfield in their starting line-up – enjoyed a comfortable day in Pool D as Nick Park’s goal inside a minute handed them the best possible start.
Liam Ansell made it two and three via penalty corners before Phil Roper added a fourth in the third quarter.
Bandurak, 29, the former Cannock Hockey Club youngster who plays his club action for Holcombe in Kent, rounded off the victory with a fifth just before the end.
Pool D also consists of hosts India and Spain. Revington’s men are next in action against India tomorrow before facing off with Spain on Thursday.
Belgium are the holders from 2018 while Australia are currently ranked world No.1. England’s best is runners-up in a home competition in 1986.