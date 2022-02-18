Notification Settings

Wolves fans say cheers to England internationals at Molineux

By Deborah HardimanWolverhamptonPublished:

Football fans have spoken of their delight that England's men's squad will be playing Italy and Hungary at Molineux Stadium.

England and Wolves fan Robert Austin, 73, of Tipton
The national side will be in town for the first time in more than 65 years for two Nations League fixtures in the summer.

Gareth Southgate's side face Italy behind closed doors due to Uefa sanctions on June 11 followed by Hungary on June 14 when fans will be able to attend.

Customers at the Billy Wright Pub, in Princess Street, Wolverhampton, were all in agreement that the team and visiting fans will be given a warm welcome.

Wolves fan and retired machinist Robert Austin, of Beverston Road, Tipton, said: "It's about time that they've come back to Molineux. I think it's brilliant I hope I'll be able to get a ticket.

"I have been a Wolves fan for 60 years and I've had watched matches from in most of the stands. I'm a season ticket holder in the Steve Bull Stand these days."

Jackie Sherrard, 61, Katrina Price, 43, landlady Hayley McMullan with Emma Wilkinson, 38.

Jackie Sherrard, 61, a retired barmaid, of Warstones Garden, Penn, Wolverhampton, said: "It's exciting. Wouldn't it be great the team walked in here, the Billy Wright Pub. I'd be made up.

"I haven't been to a match in years. It would be nice if I could get a ticket. It depends on the price."

Aston Villa fan David Johnson, 73,of Milking Bank, Dudley, a retired printer, said: "I think it's great to have a big team is coming to play. England isn't a bad side they have got a good chance of winning.

"We have a big monument in Dudley to one of the greatest England players, Duncan Edwards."

Emma Wilkinson, 38, of Merridale Lane, Chapel Ash, said: "It's long overdue for England to come back and to see Gareth Southgate's men come to town."

Her friend Katrina Price, 43, said: "I am well chuffed."

The Billy Wright's landlady, Hayley McMullin, added: "It's going to be busy. I'm expecting us to be jam-packed when England come on June 11.

"It will be good for Wolverhampton and will give the locals something to look forward to. It will be good for trade generally not just hospitality.

"The pavements outside have been given a good clean already by the council."

England have played at Molineux four times previously.

The last match was in December 1956 and a World Cup qualifier for the 1958 tournament against Denmark. England won 5-2 in a match which included Manchester United's Dudley-born hero Duncan Edwards.

Not to be outdone England's Women are also due to play at the stadium on February 23 in an Arnold Clark Cup fixture against Germany.

