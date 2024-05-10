Record year for JLR as £356m invested at Wolverhampton

Revenue for the luxury car maker was up 27 per cent to £29 billion for the year to the end of March.

The business, which makes engines for its cars at Wolverhampton, has also revealed it invested £356m in the Electric Propulsion Manufacturing Centre at the i54, installing equipment to manufacture battery packs and electric drive units there.

JLR also created 950 new jobs as part of its electrification programme across its sites including 300 new robots and new assembly lines at Halewood, Merseyside.

The final quarter of the year also saw record revenue of £7.9bn – up 11 per cent on a year earlier.

Profit before tax and exceptional items was £661 million in the quarter – from £368m – and £2.2 billion for the full year – the highest since 2014-2015.

The order book was around 133,000 vehicles at the end of the financial year, 76 per cent of which were for Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender models.

The Range Rover Electric is generating strong interest with more than 28,700 sign ups to the waiting list since opening in December. The new battery conveyor system at Solihull for the model is nearing completion and the new additional body shop for Range Rover is now fully operational. It is currently undergoing cold weather testing in the Arctic Circle.

The new Defender Octa is to be revealed on July 3 with prospective clients invited to one of seven exclusive events to experience it.

Chief executive Adrian Mardell said: "This has been a year of great strategic progress at JLR and I would like to thank our clients, our people, our suppliers and partners for their role in our success.

"We have delivered a record financial performance for the company, generating free cashflow of £2.3 billion, enabling us to reduce net debt to £0.7 billion.

"The foundation of this performance was the sustained global demand for our modern luxury vehicles, led by our Range Rover and Defender brands, underpinned by a consistent focus on operational improvement.

"We are entering the next exciting phase of our Reimagine strategy which will see us bring to life our modern luxury electric vehicles and deliver an accompanying modern luxury experience for our clients, ensuring we continue to vigorously address the challenges we have encountered in 2024."