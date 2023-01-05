The Fat Man Fraudster
The late 1980s. The age of excess. Red braces, big mobile phones, and fast cars. And for a larger-than-life motor tycoon, with the gift of the gab and a ready supply of cut-price Ferraris, the sky was the limit.
And Paul “The Fat Man” Dawes had it in spades – the swagger, the champagne lifestyle, the flash suits, the private helicopter. He left his business contacts in awe of his conspicuous displays of wealth, on one occasion gambling away £50,000 in a single night. His generous charitable donations saw him fated in high places.
Indeed, there were only two things that he lacked – the supply of cheap Italian supercars, and any wealth that he had genuinely obtained by his own honest endeavour.