The Fat Man Fraudster

Indeed, there were only two things that he lacked – the supply of cheap Italian supercars, and any wealth that he had genuinely obtained by his own honest endeavour.

And Paul “The Fat Man” Dawes had it in spades – the swagger, the champagne lifestyle, the flash suits, the private helicopter. He left his business contacts in awe of his conspicuous displays of wealth, on one occasion gambling away £50,000 in a single night. His generous charitable donations saw him fated in high places.

The late 1980s. The age of excess. Red braces, big mobile phones, and fast cars. And for a larger-than-life motor tycoon, with the gift of the gab and a ready supply of cut-price Ferraris, the sky was the limit.

Exclusive New True Crime Series

The brand-new five part series offers a compelling window into some of the region's most infamous true stories, proving that sometimes real life is a lot darker than fiction.

Each long-read story in the series includes a range of photos from our archives, alongside an audio version of the tale so you can read or listen on any device at your leisure. This new true crime series is exclusive to subscribers of Express & Star +, our new digital service which allows you to enjoy trusted local news, sport & opinion - all completely ad-free.

Get exclusive access to our new true crime series by joining Express & Star +, start your free 30 day trial today.