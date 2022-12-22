The Cabinet Minister: John Stonehouse

But the young widow could never in her wildest dreams imagine what the man intended to do with the little information he had managed to glean from her. Because John Stonehouse was plotting a crime which would rock the British establishment to its core.

The MP was a pillar of the establishment, a former cabinet minister and apparently successful businessman. Exactly the type of person one would expect to place great trust in. Even so, his behaviour aroused enough suspicion for Mrs Markham to send him away with a flea in his ear.

A young, recently widowed mother of five boys, Mrs Markham was at her home in Brownhills, near Walsall, when, unannounced, her local MP turned up on her doorstep and started asking ‘funny questions’.

Welcome to the all new True Crime Series - on Express & Star +.

Can't get enough of mysteries, murders and mayhem? Our brand-new five part True Crime Series offers a compelling window into some of the region's most infamous true stories, proving that sometimes real life is a lot darker than fiction.