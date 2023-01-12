The Coffin Kidnapper

“Get back to your normal life as soon as possible,” he told her. “I’m really sorry it had to be you. Give me a kiss then.”

As a parting shot, he offered her a few, final words of advice:

And as he dropped her off a short walk from her parents’ home in Great Barr, Sams helped her out of the car, put her coat on, and removed her blindfold.

After eight days bound and gagged in a makeshift coffin – and raped on the first night of captivity – the young estate agent was finally free from the monster’s clutches.

Petrified and shivering, Stephanie Slater was released from Michael Sams’ car in the early hours of the morning.

