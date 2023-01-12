The Coffin Kidnapper
Petrified and shivering, Stephanie Slater was released from Michael Sams’ car in the early hours of the morning.
After eight days bound and gagged in a makeshift coffin – and raped on the first night of captivity – the young estate agent was finally free from the monster’s clutches.
And as he dropped her off a short walk from her parents’ home in Great Barr, Sams helped her out of the car, put her coat on, and removed her blindfold.
As a parting shot, he offered her a few, final words of advice:
“Get back to your normal life as soon as possible,” he told her. “I’m really sorry it had to be you. Give me a kiss then.”