The Monster of Cannock Chase

On March 28, 1969, a team of mechanics working for Black Country car dealer John Hart rolled the latest addition to his stock onto a nearby forecourt.

A small crowd began to gather, and Mr Hart instructed his men to smash the windows and lights with pick-axe handles, before soaking it in petrol.

Then Mr Hart, owner of Queen’s Cross Garage in Dudley, lit a torch, and ceremonially tossed it inside the car, setting light to the upholstery. Within minutes, the gleaming grey Austin Cambridge he had bought for £195 the previous day was engulfed in flames, and a pillar of black smoke was rising above it. Traffic ground to a standstill while stunned passers by stopped to watch in disbelief.

“I think that was £195 well spent,” said Mr Hart, adding that his mother-in-law had telephoned him expressing her gratitude that the car would be destroyed.

Dudley car dealer John Hart set fire to this car, having bought it the previous day

The car in question had previously belonged to ‘Cannock Chase Murderer’ Raymond Morris, a serial child killer who at that time vied with Moors murderer Ian Brady for the title of most hated man in Britain. Five weeks earlier Morris had been jailed for life for the murder of seven-year-old Christine Darby and the attempted abduction of 10-year-old Margaret Aulton. Screams of “hang him!” rang out from a 200-strong crowd which had assembled outside the court building in Stafford.

