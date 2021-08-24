LETTER: Brexit chaos

Union Jack and European Union flags

I am concerned that industrial fishing vessels from foreign countries seem to have unfettered access to Protected Zones, with no enforcement action from the United Kingdom Fishery Protection vessels.

This causes enormous damage to fish stocks, as well as the seabed. The chaos resulting from the UK Brexit also continues to disadvantage our own, legal fishermen in the sale of their catches.

David Wiggins, Stafford

