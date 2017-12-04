Thanks for Remembrance Day support

The attendance was remarkable and reflected what remembrance means to the people of Brierley Hill and district.

After the rehearsal at church on the previous Thursday night, the children, girls and boys with their leaders and led by the team vicar the Reverend Simon Archer were immaculate in dress and behaviour which was reflected on Remembrance Sunday at the cenotaph and in church.

Our sincere thanks go to the adult leaders and young members, members of the emergency services, fire, ambulance, police, etc, and to our new standard bearer (well done Stuart), also the bugler who turns up every year.

Thank you all and God bless you.

Ron Greenfield

Brierley Hill