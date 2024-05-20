Peter Rhodes on a red king, a complex junction and pure evil on the home front
La Tomatina is a Spanish festival where locals throw tomatoes at each other. By the end of the fight, participants are drenched in squished tomatoes, their faces barely visible amid the sea of red. I wonder whether this is the inspiration for the latest official portrait of King Charles which shows our monarch seemingly emerging from a lake of tomato puree.
What next? A study of Queen Camilla rising from a bowl of blancmange?
The authorities in Cambridge have unveiled a mixed-traffic roundabout so complex that road users are advised to study an instructional video before attempting it. You might assume that by now Whitehall would have come to terms with the lethal risks involved in funnelling walkers, cyclists and drivers into the same road space. Apparently not.