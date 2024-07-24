Peter Rhodes on Strictly, emails and the astonishing number of defendants 'spared prison'
My bank has been in touch to tell us that from now on, in order to save paper, more important information will be sent by email, not post. But I bet I'm not the only customer who, on receiving any important email, promptly prints a copy and keeps it safe in a file. So from now on with each email, the bank will save a sheet of paper but I will print a sheet of paper. And thus shall we save the planet . . .
Incidentally, if you prefer to save all your documents digitally rather than on paper, that is entirely your right. As we saw last week, computers never go wrong.
I can't help noticing how many court reports these days include the same little phrase: “spared prison.” The number of defendants convicted of horrendous crimes but “spared prison” is shocking.