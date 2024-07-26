Peter Rhodes on tourism, our changing tastes and maturity in politics
A Daily Telegraph reader contrasts the “good humoured exchanges” between Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak at the opening of Parliament with the nastiness of Trump towards Biden and suggests this proves Britain has a more “mature democracy.” Or does it simply prove that when Brits choose politicians, we go for bland?
Thanks to those who sent kind wishes about our Golden Wedding a few days ago. When people call it a great achievement, I am reminded of an old friend, a builder who once declared that, in his experience, monogamy was no more difficult than any other tropical hardwood.
Tastes have changed over the past half-century. Stocking the bar for our party, I assumed people would go for champagne, buck's fizz and Prosecco. Come the hour, they wanted Shloer, Diet Coke and sparkling water. Little alcohol was consumed. Also, a number of animals were spared. Back in '74 anyone identifying as a vegetarian was regarded darkly as a communist, a trouble-maker, or both . For our 50th bash, as a matter of course in this diverse world, we provided veggie nibbles, vegan rolls and a platter of gluten-free samosas. Behold, the communists have won.