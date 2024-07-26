Peter Rhodes on tourism, our changing tastes and maturity in politics

Thanks to those who sent kind wishes about our Golden Wedding a few days ago. When people call it a great achievement, I am reminded of an old friend, a builder who once declared that, in his experience, monogamy was no more difficult than any other tropical hardwood.

Tastes have changed over the past half-century. Stocking the bar for our party, I assumed people would go for champagne, buck's fizz and Prosecco. Come the hour, they wanted Shloer, Diet Coke and sparkling water. Little alcohol was consumed. Also, a number of animals were spared. Back in '74 anyone identifying as a vegetarian was regarded darkly as a communist, a trouble-maker, or both . For our 50th bash, as a matter of course in this diverse world, we provided veggie nibbles, vegan rolls and a platter of gluten-free samosas. Behold, the communists have won.