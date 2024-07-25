Peter Rhodes on drone attacks, a deadly virus and a breathtaking TV drama
“Biden out – Kamala in?” declared one national newspaper's headline this week. I've no idea why President Biden was honoured with his surname while Ms Harris was described by her forename. But isn't there an unspoken hint that he (the male) is a serious politician while she (the female) is not? Equality – it's a work in progress.
By Peter Rhodes
Did you catch the report over the weekend that Houthi rebels in Yemen now consider themselves to be at war not only with Israel and the US but also with the UK? We should not take this lightly.
The Houthis proved themselves capable last week of lobbing a cruise missile into Tel Aviv and hitting an apartment block – a distance of 1,200 miles. If they can hit Tel Aviv today, how long before they can hit London?