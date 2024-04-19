Peter Rhodes on measuring booze, bias at the Beeb and the rubbishing of Liz Truss
One of the greatest problems facing humankind today is, of course, knowing how much Bailey's is left in that distinctive dark bottle. But cometh the hour, cometh the app.
Plus
By Peter Rhodes
Published
First, connect the Sound Scales website to your smartphone. Then press the recording button and blow across the top of the Bailey's bottle, producing a flute-like note. The device analyses the note and calculates how much of the whiskey-cream stuff is still in the bottle. Sorted.
Alternatively, you could get a knitting needle and use it as a dipstick.