Peter Rhodes on vanishing employees, memory bumps and the BBC's tale of two Tory MPs
A survey reveals that more than 90 per cent of people aged 18 to 24 have “ghosted” potential employers by not turning up for job interviews, not showing up on the first day or walking out of a job without giving any notice.
By Peter Rhodes
Some defend this behaviour as “empowering”. In the old days didn't we call it workshy?
Worrying sign of the times. My computer spell-check does not recognise “workshy”.
In a leaked recording, BBC director general Tim Davie praises his staff for being “progressive” and describes the BBC as fair, balanced and impartial and without party-political bias. Oh, really?