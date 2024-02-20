Peter Rhodes on global warming, ocean cooling and being in the presence of greatness

At the same time, other scientists are warning that ocean currents including the Gulf Stream, whose balmy waters keep Britain warm, could collapse as soon as next year, drastically reducing temperatures.

As an ocean researcher at Utrecht University puts it: “We are moving closer to the collapse, but we’re not sure how much closer.”

To sum up, we are facing two separate catastrophes, one caused by heating, the other by cooling. Is no-one going to suggest a third possibility, that these two phenomena might cancel each other out? Here is my brilliantly computed scientific equation: Global warming + Gulf Stream collapse = not much change at all, really.