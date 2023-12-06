Peter Rhodes on surveillance, smart weapons and judging a man by the boat he owns

I assumed the former Chancellor, who died last week, would possess a grand yacht. Wrong.

Darling skippered a cuddy fishing boat, little more than a dinghy with a small cabin at the front. It was modest yet eminently practical, two qualities which are supremely useful, whether running the Exchequer or spinning for mackerel in the Clyde.

RAF spy planes are being flown over Gaza. Whitehall assures us: “Surveillance aircraft will be unarmed, do not have a combat role, and will be tasked solely to locate hostages.”