Peter Rhodes on missing hostages, a royal engagement and the ultimate wrecker of car springs
It's six years ago this week since Harry and Meghan announced their engagement. Somehow seems longer, doesn't it?
By Peter Rhodes
Published
Here we go again. The traditional build-up to Christmas begins with warnings that one or more items for the Christmas dinner is off, owing to a poor harvest. So what? I bet you can name about a dozen Xmas-related foodstuffs. Given the British climate, it's no surprise that some of them have better harvests than others. What we lose on the parsnips, we gain on the sprouts.