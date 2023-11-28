Peter Rhodes on fiddly bottles, hats in bed and fury erupting in Dublin
Considering how big it is, how close it is and how strong are our family links to it, we don't get much news out of Ireland. Even the TV and online weather forecasts tend to ignore it, dwelling on anti-cyclones over Belfast, but not over Dublin. We are left with the impression that the Republic of Ireland is a rather quiet sort of place where cheery, contented, multi-cultural folk are up for the craic and rubbing along nicely.
And then out of the blue (or possibly the green), the centre of Dublin suddenly erupts in an orgy of violence. I was reminded of the footage from Ulster when the Troubles kicked off in 1969. Everyone could see what what was happening, but nobody had a clue why. And now, as back then, we are suddenly made aware that all is not sweetness across the water, that mass immigration is not going so well and there's a nasty whiff of far-right racism drifting across the Liffey. To misquote W B Yeats, a terrible ugliness is born.