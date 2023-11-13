Peter Rhodes on a vanishing bar, a talking snack and a PM on the Tube
As Joni Mitchell famously put it: “Don't it always seem to go / That you don't know what you got 'til it's gone?” Nestle has axed the Caramac bar. A nation mourns.
By Peter Rhodes
The day after tomorrow the Supreme Court will rule whether Britain's plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda is lawful. If I were a betting man I might risk a small punt on Their Supreme Magnificences voting it down. As I put it some time ago: “Something must be done about the Channel people-smuggling trade. But if sending migrants to Rwanda is the answer, I'm Ramsey MacDonald.”