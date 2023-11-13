Express & Star
Peter Rhodes on a vanishing bar, a talking snack and a PM on the Tube

As Joni Mitchell famously put it: “Don't it always seem to go / That you don't know what you got 'til it's gone?” Nestle has axed the Caramac bar. A nation mourns.

By Peter Rhodes
Fictitious film? Gary Oldman as Churchill in Darkest Hour

The day after tomorrow the Supreme Court will rule whether Britain's plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda is lawful. If I were a betting man I might risk a small punt on Their Supreme Magnificences voting it down. As I put it some time ago: “Something must be done about the Channel people-smuggling trade. But if sending migrants to Rwanda is the answer, I'm Ramsey MacDonald.”

