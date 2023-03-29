Peter Rhodes on women at war, a lesson from Scotland and the question that won't go away

Better than men? Women of the ATS.

Wartime files from the 1940s reveal that RAF chiefs ordered extra tissues for women’s units, in the belief that “they’re going to burst into tears all the time”.

That comment, uncovered by historian Sarah-Louise Miller for a new book, reinforces the stereotype of males routinely underestimating women. But were such dinosaurish views the norm all those years ago?

By chance, in the week that Dr Miller revealed her material, I found a booklet issued to soldiers during the war, examining the performance of women’s units of the Auxiliary Territorial Service (ATS) at a mixed anti-aircraft battery. Although the booklet seems to approach women like some rare and unpredictable species, it concludes that: “Women learn more quickly than men and … maintained calm in action and in difficult circumstances.”

One commander wrote: “They are quite as steady, if not steadier than the men.” Tissues? What tissues?

I came away from reading that booklet with the depressing thought that those ATS women serving with men in the 1940s were probably more fulfilled and better respected than some women working with men today.

