Opinion: It's been a troubled year for the company that ended speedway in Wolves

Exactly a year ago the owners of Ladbrokes broke the hearts of speedway fans from across the region by evicting Wolves from Monmore Green Stadium.

The glorious sounds, smells and sights of speedway had been part of Monmore Green's history for over a century. Fans came from far and wide, with a following in Shropshire and Staffordshire as well as in the heartland Black Country.

But Entain just wanted the Ladbrokes Stadium for dogs, a move that has stung thousands who loved their speedway and cherished its rich tradition in our region.

It hasn't been a smooth ride for Entain since that decision was made.

No sooner than Wolves fans had packed away their tear stained tissues and removed treasured memory, cup and pictures from the landlord did Entain begin feeling the pinch.