Andy Richardson: Wonders of nature a joy to see amid the house clutter

So with an ever-mounting pile of clutter to put somewhere safe, it was time to move petrol canisters and chainsaws into the shed, rather than piling them at the back door as though we actually lived in a breaker’s yard.
It was time for a spring clean. And, yes, I know it’s summer. But I missed this year’s spring clean. And, come to think of it, I missed the one the year before, and the year before that, and the year before… Well, you get the drill. Me and spring cleans is like a pescatarian and an abattoir. We really don’t mix.
